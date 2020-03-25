Norfolk’s Army Corps of Engineers evaluate possible locations for COVID-19 alternate care sites in VA

Coronavirus
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — FEMA has requested help from the Norfolk District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to evaluate facilities that might be turned into alternate medical care sites across the commonwealth if they are needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The USACE is evaluating facilities within military construction areas across Virginia that could be turned into alternate care sites if needed. The USACE is also working with local partners to determine where alternate care sites could be constructed, if needed, according to a news release.

The USACE has already received three FEMA mission assignments totaling $352.1 million that would address medical facility shortages across the United States, and specifically in New York, if needed, according to a news release.

“Our team of dedicated employees are working diligently to meet the call of our nation and help tackle the problem that this virus has created for our national healthcare network,” USACE Norfolk District Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Alex Samms said.

