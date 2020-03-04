Norfolk students to speak with quarantined Chinese students about coronavirus

In this Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, photo, a nurse prepares medicines for patients at Jinyintan Hospital designated for new coronavirus infected patients, in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. China reported thousands new virus cases and more deaths in its update Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 on a disease outbreak that has caused milder illness in most people, an assessment that promoted guarded optimism from global health authorities. (Chinatopix via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two dozen Norfolk students will speak with quarantined children in China about the coronavirus on Monday.

Students from the Academy of International Studies at Rosemont will have a conference call with about 20 Chinese students who have been quarantined due to the recent outbreak of a new strand of coronavirus called COVID-19.

The virus causes flu-like symptoms and can cause a severe respiratory infection.

The Chinese students will represent five cities, including Wuhan where experts believe COVID-19 originated. Experts believe COVID-19 originated in Chinese wet markets, where live animals are sold for food. COVID-19 believed to have been transmitted from bats to pangolins, which are armored anteaters, said Dr. Edward Oldfield III, a professor and infectious disease specialist from the Eastern Virginia Medical School.

The Chinese students, ages 8 to 15, will speak with the Norfolk Public Schools students about the virus and how it has impacted their daily lives. The conference call was organized by Dr. Harry Zhang, chair of the Norfolk Sister Cities-Ningbo Committee. He is an associate professor of community and environmental health at

“We are calling this project ‘Roemond Ambassadors Embracing China,” said Academy of International Studies at Rosemont Media Specialist Alvenia Peerman. “We believe this will give our students a compelling look into how a disease that has become a worldwide concern is playing out in the day-to-day lives of children in China, especially in regards to what impact it is having on their education.