Norfolk State University giving cash to vaccinated students and staff

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University is giving cash to vaccinated students and staff.

They will need to provide proof of vaccination by September 20, 2021, to receive the money. Students will receive $500 and staff will receive $1,000. The payout is expected to be on Oct. 15.

“NSU will recognize those who are in compliance and offer an incentive for those who have yet to be vaccinated. We also will extend our ‘culture of care’ by acknowledging the hardship that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on our community,” said NSU President Javaune Adams-Gaston.

Adams-Gaston’s announcement came on Monday, the same day the Pfizer vaccine was fully approved by the FDA.

While NSU is requiring vaccinations, employees and students can apply for a religious or medical exemption. The exemption will come with a weekly testing requirement.

NSU is offering vaccination clinics through early September and class begin on Monday, August 30. For more information on the university’s COVID response, click here.