Norfolk SPCA launches emergency pet pantry in response to COVID-19 pandemic

NORFOLK, V.a. (WAVY) — The Norfolk SPCA launched an emergency pet pantry to collect food and donate it to pet owners who are struggling financially.

The local non-profit is collecting dry and wet food from community members, and giving it right back to anyone needing assistance.

Their initiative started about a month and half ago. This is the first time the non-profit has done something like this.

They started the pantry with no food donations and so far, they’ve been able to collect over $6,000 worth of food. Employees said the response has been overwhelming.

“It is really quite moving to be a part of all of this…this program,” said Tessa Slinn the communications manager for the Norfolk SPCA. “We’re getting donations in day after day. That’s not something we usually get in our doors, so especially during this hard time, it’s really encouraging and positive to see the amount of food, support and help that we’re getting from neighbors, from volunteers and from businesses.”

Tessa Slinn said the organization will continue the pantry until the pandemic is over.

They’re collecting dry and wet food for dogs, cats and small mammals such as hamsters.

You can drive up and drop food off at their location on 916 Ballentine Blvd. You can also leave it at their door. The Norfolk SPCA is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



If you need pet food, you can use their curbside pickup or delivery options. Slinn said if you need to arrange a delivery, you can call her at 757-622-3319.

