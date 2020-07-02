Norfolk sheriff’s day camp canceled, but leaders come up with alternatives

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — We know coronavirus has impacted every facet of life.

Schools ended early, businesses were forced to shut down and events such as the annual Norfolk Sheriff’s Day Camp were canceled.

But the sheriff’s office has now come up with another way to entertain kids this summer.

Starting next Tuesday, deputies will be taking kids around Hampton Roads — virtually.

The virtual field trips will show and teach youngsters about different places and landmarks around Hampton Roads.

Sheriff Joe Baron says he was bummed that he couldn’t host summer camp, but this is the next best thing.

“I think it’s an important to keep our youth engaged. I think it’s important to see something positive to see something combing from law enforcement especially in this day and age. And this is our goal to try to make a difference in their lives”

The virtual field trip videos will be posted on the sheriff department’s Facebook page every Tuesday and Thursday starting next week.

