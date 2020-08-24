Norfolk Schools offering online classes for parents of special needs students

]NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While some private schools in our area will offer in-person instruction to start the school year, most children at public schools will start the school year off online. For some families, balancing schoolwork at home can be a daunting task.

This school year will be very different, especially for those that need special education.



Starting Monday, Norfolk Public Schools will host online classes for parents of students with disabilities.

Specialists within the district will offer a series of online workshops for parents and families. The topics range from “breaking barriers with distance learning” to “tips for students with hearing loss.”

The sessions are offered at different times and will run until next Thursday, September 3. If you can not make the meetings, they will be recorded and posted on the division’s website next week.

For the classes, parents must register online in advance.

