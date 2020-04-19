Norfolk ramen restaurant looking for donations to support ‘FEED 1,500’ campaign

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk based Japanese and ramen restaurant Alkaline is looking for donations for its “FEED 1,500” campaign.

The goal is to raise $10,000 of which, the company says 100% will be used to support the staff and 1,500 meals to feed local hospital staff.

The money raised will allow the full-time staff to prep, cook, package, deliver, and purchase food and supplies for the meals.

Those interested can donate by the meal, beginning with one meal for $10 to 100 meals for $1,000.

As of April 13, nearly 250 meals have been prepared and donated to two different hospitals and a local police station.

Those interested can find out more online.

