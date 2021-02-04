Norfolk Public Schools will have rescheduled fall sports starting Feb. 8

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools has decided to move forward with their rescheduled fall sports plan, starting with football on Monday, February 8.

Other sports (volleyball, golf, cross country and cheerleading) will start the following Monday, Feb. 15.

Norfolk officials say they believe they are prepared to safely go forward. If a student tests positive for the coronavirus they will need to get a doctor’s clearance before returning.

“We are grateful for the opportunity our student-athletes and coaches have to participate in the upcoming fall season. Tirelessly putting health mitigation plans in place for this return, Norfolk Public Schools’ athletic directors, athletic trainers, coaching staff, and student-athletes will continue to follow the mitigation strategies to ensure a safe and enjoyable return,” said Stephen Suttmiller, Senior Coordinator for NPS Athletics. “This return is going to allow our student-athletes to regain the much-needed social and emotional support that has been missed over the past year due to the pandemic closure. The connection will be invaluable to the growth of our student-athletes.”

This comes just a few weeks after Norfolk, along with many other local districts besides Virginia Beach, canceled winter sports. Basketball is a close contact sport played indoors, a high risk activity, and Norfolk was reporting record virus levels at the time.

Virus levels have dropped some, but still remain relatively high. And Norfolk Public Schools still remains all-virtual despite the choice to continue with winter sports.

WAVY’s Sportswrap team will have more on this decision coming up tonight.