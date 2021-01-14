Norfolk Public Schools cancels winter sports

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s public schools won’t have winter sports in 2021.

The district is the latest in Hampton Roads to cancel the season due to the pandemic. Chesapeake, Hampton and Newport News just canceled earlier this week.

“After careful review of current health conditions and metrics within Norfolk and our region, the

administration has made the difficult decision to cancel winter sports for the 2020-2021 season,” a statement from the district read.

Norfolk is currently reporting record numbers of new cases and has a positivity rate of over 16%.

District officials say scholastic bowl, which takes place virtually, will continue however.

At this time, Virginia Beach City Public Schools are still going forward with winter sports.

This story is breaking and will be updated.