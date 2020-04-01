Norfolk Office of Elections offers social distancing voting option

NORFOLK, V.a. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is encouraging all people to register to vote, update voter registration information, or request an absentee ballot online.

This comes as after the city closed all of its city buildings to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To register to vote online, click here.

To request an absentee ballot online, click here.

Due to COVID-19, the city said voters may request an absentee ballot by mail for the May 5 General Election. To do so, officials advise you select “My disability or illness” under the section “Choose an Absentee Ballot Reason” if you don’t have another qualifying reason.

Officials said you need your social security number and Virginia Drivers License number or Virginia DMV identification number in order to include your electronic signature to the form.

If you don’t have a Virginia DMV number, you should print the form and sign it for submission.

The deadline to register for the May 5 General Election is Monday, April 13 (5 p.m. for in-person & 11:59 p.m. online).

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for the May 5 General Election is 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.

For more information, visit the city’s website.

