Norfolk Office of Elections offers social distancing voting option

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, V.a. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is encouraging all people to register to vote, update voter registration information, or request an absentee ballot online.

This comes as after the city closed all of its city buildings to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To register to vote online, click here.

To request an absentee ballot online, click here.

Due to COVID-19, the city said voters may request an absentee ballot by mail for the May 5 General Election. To do so, officials advise you select “My disability or illness” under the section “Choose an Absentee Ballot Reason” if you don’t have another qualifying reason.

Officials said you need your social security number and Virginia Drivers License number or Virginia DMV identification number in order to include your electronic signature to the form.

If you don’t have a Virginia DMV number, you should print the form and sign it for submission.

The deadline to register for the May 5 General Election is Monday, April 13 (5 p.m. for in-person & 11:59 p.m. online).

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for the May 5 General Election is 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.  

For more information, visit the city’s website.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories