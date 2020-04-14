Norfolk Naval Shipyard will start taking personnel temperatures at entry control points

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As state and local governments, the military and businesses work to get a handle on the spread of COVID-19, Norfolk Naval Shipyard is trying to do its part.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard released new information Monday saying it would start enhanced screening at and near entry control points to test procedures and traffic flow.

The enhanced screening includes taking temperatures of those entering and asking them questions to make sure they don’t have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Also starting April 14, the shipyard will require all personnel entering the clinic to wear a face covering.

The shipyard is also looking into how the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) could benefit employees. The shipyard is waiting for official guidance and will share the information as soon as it’s available.

The information released by Norfolk Naval Shipyard Monday also included a reminder that high-risk personnel needs to submit documentation by April 30 for their administrative leave.

The guidelines now cover employees 65 and older and more closely match COVID-19 guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The high blood pressure risk criteria has been removed.

The shipyard also placed employees who couldn’t telework and are at high-risk for coronavirus on administrative weather and safety leave.

The shipyard previously said it was setting up a screening process at its gates, providing cleaning kits for its projects, and changing high-risk and primary caregiver guidelines for its workers.

