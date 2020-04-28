Norfolk moves annual Car Tax Relief Days online; gives tax relief options

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is moving its annual car tax relief days online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Property and real estate tax bills will be coming to Norfolk residents mailboxes this week.

The car tax relief days were originally scheduled to be held at Lakewood Park and the Southside Aquatic Center, but now residents who feel their vehicle’s value was assessed too high can request a high-mileage assessment online.

Just submit a picture or copy of the state inspection receipt, name and account number listed on the bill to corwebinq@norfolk.gov.

Separately, residents and business owners can also alleviate some of the financial burden caused by COVID-19 by delaying payment on their personal property and business taxes.

Norfolk City Council voted to approve a program March 24 that changes the payment schedule for taxes.

The new schedule is as follows:

Late payments of meals tax, admissions tax, occupancy tax and transient occupancy tax due in April 2020, May 2020 and June 2020 will not be assessed penalty or interest until 60 days after their due date. Timely filing is still required.

Late payments of business personal property tax, personal property tax and real estate tax due between the date of this ordinance and August 1, 2020 will not be assessed penalty and interest until August 1, 2020.

Convenience fees for online transactions with the City Treasurer’s office occurring between the date of this ordinance and June 30, 2020 are waived. Taxpayers who pay with a credit card or other electronic payment method will not be charged a fee during this time.

