Norfolk Military Circle Mall’s vaccination center begins capacity expansion

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)–Yesterday marked the first Saturday of many in a recent capacity expansion at The Community Vaccination Center located in Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall.

That means more time options for residents to stop by and roll up their sleeves. The clinic will now be open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays thru Saturdays.

Virginia Department of Health’s Dr. Parham Jaberi says there’s definitely a difference.

“I think people will notice a notable change compared to those who were just here a couple of weeks ago with all the additions and really enhancing the site as a whole,” said Jaberi.

The State Department of Health says it’s ready to provide as many as a thousand free shots each day.

That includes initial vaccinations from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, plus boosters.

“The booster dose is for those who’ve had the Pfizer vaccine, and six months have passed since their second shot. That’s what we will be focused on in the next couple of weeks,” said Jaberi.

Right now, the booster shot is available to those who’ve had the Pfizer vaccination, are at least 65 years old, or at least 18 years old with an underlying medical condition or high-risk environment.

FDA approval to vaccinate 5 to 11 year old’s is expected towards the end of October and the clinic’s additional capacity will allow them to provide that option too when the time comes.

Jaberi says the booster shot experience is similar to the initial injections when it comes to side effects.

“Where about three-quarters of the people do experience some injection soreness, pain. It’s very much like what people experienced in the first and second go-round,” Jaberi explained.

If you want to make an appointment, you can at vaccinate.virginia.gov.