Norfolk hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Maury High School

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Maury High School in Norfolk.

The event, on August 25, is free and open to the public. Members of the community, ages 12 and over, will be able to stop by the school on Shirley Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the Pfizer vaccine.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

“We know that the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is in our community,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, acting district health director for Norfolk. “Vaccination is the best way to protect our communities, our families and our loved ones.”

Masks are required for everyone attending the clinic.

Event organizers say those looking for their second dose need to bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card. In addition, third doses are available for those who are immunocompromised.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

For more information, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745.