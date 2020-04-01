Norfolk health officials report city’s first COVID-19 death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is the first city resident to die from COVID-19, the Norfolk Health Department announced Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness we have learned a Norfolk resident has died of COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his family, as well as those impacted by the outbreak,” said Norfolk Health Director Dr. Demetria Lindsay. “It is very important for all of us to take this illness seriously. We need to follow precautions to protect our loved ones and ourselves. It is especially important for those who are at a higher risk, such as older adults and those with underlying medical conditions.

The man was in his 80s, but health officials said no other information is being provided due to patient confidentiality.

The man’s death was not included in Wednesday’s new figures from the Virginia Department of Health, which saw 7 new deaths to up the state’s overall count to 34. The death will be included in tomorrow’s count, the health department says.

33 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Norfolk so far.

