Norfolk Health Department offers free flu vaccines, COVID-19 tests and medical screenings

NORFOLK, Va. ( WAVY) — The Norfolk Department of Health will be offering free flu vaccines, COVID-19 tests and medical screenings on Nov. 20 from 1-4 p.m. at the YMCA of Granby.

In addition to the free vaccines, COVID-19 tests and medical screenings, there will be free food, music, giveaways for kids and other community resources. A gift card will be given to the first 30 people that receive their flu shot.

COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at the event. To make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vase.vdh.virginia.gov and input “23502” into the zip code search bar to schedule an appointment at the Military Circle Mall Community Vaccination Center in Norfolk

CDC guidelines urge individuals to continue to wear a mask correctly, staying at least six feet from others outside of your household, avoiding poorly ventilated spaces and wash hands often.

For any questions, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline: (757)-683-2745.