Norfolk gives COVID-19 relief grants to 93 businesses

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The historic Page House in Ghent has been around since before the last pandemic, more than a hundred years ago.

But its new owners were not bargaining for a business buster like COVID-19 when they took over the inn 15 months ago.

“We’re about 50 percent off of where we expected to be,” Donay Cobb told WAVY.com.

Cobb said they had just poured a bunch of money into renovations when the pandemic slashed their guest list.

“We used to have a large piece of business from children’s hospital, residency candidates would come for interviews and would stay here and they’re doing their interviews by Zoom so that was a big hit.”

They applied for a coronavirus relief, or CORE, grant through the City of Norfolk. The Inn, along with 92 other businesses, was recently approved.

“We really tried to market this to minority and women-owned businesses — that was our priority.,” Economic Development Director Jared Chalk said.

Page House Inn is one of 44 small businesses with fewer than five employees receiving a micro-grant of $5,000.

Clementine’s restaurant is one of 31 businesses with between five and 25 employees that will receive $15,000.

Owner Rick Fraley said, “It’s going to help immensely, keep the doors open, staff paid, paying rent while kind of while everybody gets used to coming out again.

Eight other companies with between 26 and 50 employees will receive $25,000.

“A lot of businesses are struggling. Right now, a lot of people are in need of money. I wish we had more,” Chalk told WAVY.

Actually, they do have more, nearly a million dollars more, and the city will hand it in three more rounds until it’s gone.

Find out how to apply here.

Chalk said, even if you were passed over this time, you can reapply and possibly welcome some relief. The round two application period is open from Sept. 2 to Sept. 13.

Your business must be located in Norfolk and in existence before COVID-19.

You’ll also have to demonstrate how the pandemic has adversely affected it.

