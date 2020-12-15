Norfolk General to give out first COVID-19 vaccine doses Tuesday, Northam to observe

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam listens as he prepares to speak to a group of volunteers to distribute supplies at health equity community event Tuesday May 12, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will be in Norfolk on Tuesday to watch Sentara Norfolk General Hospital administer its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Sentara got its shipment of 11,700 doses of vaccine on Monday, and health care workers will be first in line to receive the shots.

The doses will almost cover the 12,500 priority front-line healthcare workers at Sentara. They won’t be mandatory, but health officials said about 85% of workers said they wanted to take the vaccine.

Tim Jennings, Sentara Healthcare’s vice president of pharmacy, thinks what is unfolding across the country is unprecedented.

“It is completely unpredicted to get a drug that quickly, and is fully remarkable that something has come out this quickly that it was able to be studied and developed,” Jennings said.

Sentara expects it will receive 20,800 additional doses of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 21.

Virginia initial allotment of 72,150 doses were expected to be distributed Monday and Tuesday.

In total, Virginia health systems expect to receive an estimated 480,000 doses of vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna, by the end of December, the governor’s office said Monday. Northam was at a Bon Secours hospital in Richmond on Monday to welcome a vaccine delivery.

“These initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are a much-needed symbol of hope for our Commonwealth and our country,” said Northam. “With this remarkable medical achievement, we are beginning to see the light at the end of a long, dark tunnel. Yet even in this moment of celebration, we must remember that this is the first step in a months-long process to receive, distribute, and administer the vaccine as it becomes available. I ask everyone to stay vigilant, take care of each other, and continue following the public health guidelines as we work to vaccinate Virginians in a safe, efficient, equitable manner.”

Those prioritized to receive the vaccine in Virginia also include long-term care facility residents.