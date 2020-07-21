Norfolk Foodbank temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Foodbank’s Tidewater Drive location in Norfolk has been closed since Sunday after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.

All employees and volunteers who may have been exposed have been informed.

Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols, President and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, told 10 On Your Side they took proactive measures to prevent exposure, even developed a contactless distribution system, but knew it was only a matter of time before the Foodbank was directly impacted.

“As frontline workers tackling food insecurity in the midst of a pandemic, we knew it was not a question of ‘if’, but ‘when’ we would be directly impacted. We are appreciative of our staff who place the needs of our community above their own and work tirelessly to serve our neighbors experiencing food insecurity during this critical time. Our thoughts are with our staff member and their family, and all frontline responders working to provide essential services during this global health crisis.”

The employee reportedly went home Friday with COVID-19 symptoms and got tested Saturday. The employee notified the Foodbank after getting same-day results confirming a positive case.

The Foodbank says food pickups, deliveries and direct food distributions from the Tidewater Drive facility will be rescheduled through Wednesday, July 22.

The Tidewater Drive location will reopen on Thursday, July 23 after it is sanitized and fully disinfected.

Volunteer shifts will be suspended through Friday, July 24.

