NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at First Calvary Baptist Church in Norfolk announced on Saturday that they will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 12 at the church on Henry Street in Norfolk. Registration is required.

To register for the clinic email the church at fcbchurch1@gmail.com or call 757-622-7418.

The deadline to register is June 10.