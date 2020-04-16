Live Now
Norfolk Chick-fil-A offering free food for face mask donations to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters

Coronavirus
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk Chick-fil-A is offering free food to people who donate 10 or more hand-sewn face masks to a local children’s hospital.

Chick-fil-A Ghent, located at 1600 Monticello Ave., is collecting hand-sewn face masks for adults and children at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters. The children’s hospital is in need of between 3,000 and 5,000 hand-sewn masks in adult and pediatric sizes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant aims to collect 200 face masks from the public to donate to the hospital by Saturday. If they reach their goal, the restaurant’s operator will also donate $1,000 in hand-sewn masks to CHKD.

People who donate 10 or more masks between now and Saturday will be offered a free sandwich or 8-count chicken nugget meal at the Ghent location.

Masks should be unused and labeled by size. They must be dropped off at the Chick-fil-A Ghent location.

