Norfolk celebrates ‘National Travel and Tourism Week’ through virtual events

NORFOLK, V.a (WAVY) — The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way people celebrate events, including “National Travel and Tourism Week.”

VisitNorfolk is still celebrating this week and bringing the sights and sounds of the city to you, via social media. This is not the way this week would typically be celebrated, but they’re adapting to the pandemic and have a host of online events scheduled.

The week kicked off on Sunday with “Selfie Sunday,” and was followed by “Movin’ Monday” and virtual workout classes were held via Facebook Live. Tuesday is “Takeout Tuesday,” and Visit Norfolk wants to encourage people to eat local, snap a picture and share it on social media.



The fun doesn’t stop there.

“Wednesday is ‘Wanderlust Wednesday.’ so that’s kind of what are you looking forward to doing in Norfolk when this is all over and starting to plan what a day might look like,” said Sarah Hughes, the director of marketing and communications for VisitNorfolk.

Thursday is “Touring Thursday” and American Rover Sailing Cruises is giving a tour of the route from downtown to Naval Station Norfolk. Hughes said you’ll even get a glimpse of the USNS Comfort, that recently returned from New York City.

Friday is “Feel Good Friday” and that’s when good news and inspiration will be shared. The week of fun ends with Showtime Saturday and there’s a lineup of virtual performances planned.



10 On Your Side spoke with a Norfolk resident who already participated and plans to show her love for the city all week long on Instagram.

“It’s really cool because now that’s how a lot of us are learning about places that we didn’t know existed so I’m getting to go and visit places that I didn’t know about until I’ve literally seen it … I’m huge on Instagram,” said Norfolk resident, Sheri Carigan.

If you’d like to get involved and show your love for Norfolk, you can snap a photo or find a throwback photo and share it on social media with the hashtag #VisitNorfolkVA.

To learn more or participate in events, VisitNorfolk’s Facebook page has more.