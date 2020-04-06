Norfolk-based USNS Comfort will now treat COVID-19 patients, NY governor says

The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. It’s expected to bolster a besieged health care system by treating non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19. AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WAVY) — Just one week after the USNS Comfort hospital ship arrived in New York Harbor, its mission has turned to treating COVID-19 patients.

The ship originally left Norfolk with the intent to treat non-COVID-19 patients, providing some relief for the city’s overburdened hospitals.

In the afternoon on April 6, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he had spoken with the president, who gave the go-ahead to treat COVID-19 patients on the ship.

“This means 1,000 additional beds staffed by federal personnel,” Cuomo said in a tweet. “This will provide much-needed relief to our over stressed hospital systems.”

The Comfort has more than 1,100 personnel on board, including Navy medical and support staff assembled from 22 commands, as well as over 70 civil service mariners.

