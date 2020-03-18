Norfolk-based USNS Comfort ‘floating hospital’ heading to New York City to combat outbreak; 1,300-plus cases now in NYC

NORFOLK, Va. (June 14, 2019) U.S. Navy Hospital Ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) gets underway from Naval Station Norfolk, June 14. Comfort got underway to begin its deployment to South America, Central America and the Caribbean in support of humanitarian and partner-building efforts. USNS Comfort’s return to the region reflects a common commitment to the respect of human rights and stable, secure, and prosperous democracies in the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill Mesta/Released)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk-based USNS Comfort hospital ship is heading to New York City after New York’s governor announced there are now more than 1,300 total cases in America’s most populous city.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says there are now 1,339 cases total in New York City, up from 463 just two days ago. There are also 2,382 cases in the state, an increase of 1,008 from Tuesday.

For reference at this time two days ago there were 463 total cases in New York City.



23% of all cases have led to hospitalizations.



Some good news, 108 people have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital, Cuomo says. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) March 18, 2020

The Comfort, which has about 1,000 beds, is currently in port for routine maintenance, and had yet to officially receive deployment orders as of noon Wednesday, per Navy spokesperson LaShawn Sykes with Military Sealift Command.

Cuomo says the Comfort would be dispatched “immediately.”

UPDATE: The federal government is sending a hospital ship to New York, the USNS Comfort.



The Comfort, which has about 1,000 rooms on it, will be moored in New York Harbor.



Hospital beds are what we need. pic.twitter.com/CwTVJhJvDi — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 18, 2020

The ship has responded to major events before, including Hurricane Katrina, the earthquake in Haiti and Hurricane Maria.

The Comfort’s sister ship, the USS Mercy is on standby and its destination will be determined, President Donald Trump said Wednesday in a press briefing.