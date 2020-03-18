Norfolk-based USNS Comfort ‘floating hospital’ heading to New York City to combat outbreak; 1,300-plus cases now in NYC

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk-based USNS Comfort hospital ship is heading to New York City after New York’s governor announced there are now more than 1,300 total cases in America’s most populous city.
Governor Andrew Cuomo says there are now 1,339 cases total in New York City, up from 463 just two days ago. There are also 2,382 cases in the state, an increase of 1,008 from Tuesday.
The Comfort, which has about 1,000 beds, is currently in port for routine maintenance, and had yet to officially receive deployment orders as of noon Wednesday, per Navy spokesperson LaShawn Sykes with Military Sealift Command.
Cuomo says the Comfort would be dispatched “immediately.”
The ship has responded to major events before, including Hurricane Katrina, the earthquake in Haiti and Hurricane Maria.
The Comfort’s sister ship, the USS Mercy is on standby and its destination will be determined, President Donald Trump said Wednesday in a press briefing.