No drive-thru relief for property taxes: Here’s how to appeal

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — If you were hoping to catch a break on your personal property tax bill by using the annual drive-thru appeals, that’s not going to happen.

Norfolk and Virginia Beach have both canceled those events due to COVID-19. That doesn’t mean you’re totally out of luck.

Norfolk Commissioner of the Revenue Evans Poston told 10 On Your Side taxpayers can still challenge their assessments.

“I do believe that every taxpayer has a right to challenge every assessment and we do our best to accommodate that. With COVID right now, we just don’t see a safe way to have those annual car tax days,” he said.

Poston said instead, you can take a picture or scan your vehicle inspection receipt and email it to CORWEBINQ@norfolk.gov or send through the postal system to his office.

According to its website, the Virginia Beach Commissioner of the Revenue allows you to submit up to five pictures in an application for consideration of your vehicle’s condition.

Poston says if you used the drive-thru in Norfolk last year, his office has already individually included that assessment in this year,s bill.

If that doesn’t help you, and you can’t find that inspection receipt, Poston said his office will try to make it up to you later.

“We’re strongly urging everyone to pay those personal property bills by August 1 and then, at some point, if we can set these car tax relief days up again, then we’ll be able to do that and if you’re entitled to any refund, then that will happen,” he said.

Those bills are usually due in a couple weeks, but Norfolk is giving you until August 1 to pay and Virginia Beach until August 3.

