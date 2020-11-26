No COVID-19 update for North Carolina on Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina’s COVID-19 metrics will not be updated on Thanksgiving due to the holiday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the next update will be on Friday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. and include data for both Thursday and Friday.

NCDHHS says the data will be broken up by day to maintain continuity.

North Carolina has been reporting record levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases, and deaths are on the rise, with 64 reported Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced a stricter state-wide mask mandate on Monday that says North Carolinians must wear a mask at home when you have friends or family over to visit as well as wearing a mask at work, at the gym, at the store, and at school.

Cooper said his latest executive order makes it “clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever you are with someone you don’t live with.”

Virginia updated its coronavirus metrics on Thursday. The commonwealth is close to breaking its COVID-19 hospitalization record set back in May.

