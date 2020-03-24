NNSY officials: Civilian temporarily assigned to New York site tests positive for COVID-19

Breaking News
Coronavirus

Norfolk Naval Shipyard_607361

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth confirmed Monday evening a civilian employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The announcement comes just a few hours after Huntington Ingalls, a Newport News shipyard, declared they had a second confirmed COVID-19 case.

They say the employee, temporarily assigned to the Nuclear Power Training Unit in New York, is currently self-isolating at their “lodging” and is restricted to where they can go at this time.

Officials assured the public an investigation into who the worker may have been in contact with is being done.

To be clear, the civilian employee has not returned to Portsmouth since contracting the virus.

Depending on the results of that investigation, they say additional precautionary measures may be taken.

The safety, health and well-being of all NNSY personnel, including those at NPTU Ballston Spa, is our top priority. NNSY leadership at NPTU Ballston Spa have been actively working to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19 through social distancing and cancellation of meetings and events.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard Public Affairs

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

