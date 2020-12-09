Nikki Haley says her sister-in-law died of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (AP) — Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley says her sister-in-law has died after contracting the coronavirus.
Haley tweeted Tuesday evening that Rhonda Lee Nelson, sister of her husband Michael, “passed the day before Thanksgiving of Covid.”
An online obituary says Nelson was 53 years old, lived in West Milton, Ohio, and died November 25.
She was remembered as a singer and piano musician who “ministered to many inside and outside of the church.”
Haley provided no further details on Nelson’s death.
Nelson is one of 7,103 people who have died of coronavirus in Ohio.
Latest News
- Police investigating break-ins of mostly locked UPS vehicles in Virginia Beach
- F-16 crashes in Michigan’s upper peninsula, status of pilot ‘unknown’
- Cybersecurity official fired by Trump sues after multiple death threats
- Virginia-Michigan State ACC/B1G Challenge game postponed due to ‘COVID-19 issues’
- Authorities target ‘superspreader’ parties as virus cases rise in California