NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor purchases entire truckload of food for hometown

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An NFL quarterback is taking matters into his own hands by donating thousands of dollars to his hometown foodbank. On Monday, he challenged other professional athletes to do the same.

Tyrod Taylor, with the Los Angeles Chargers, is the Hampton native who donated $25,000 from his foundation to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

The donation went to purchasing an entire truckload of food for those economically impacted by the coronavirus.

“During this time of urgency and emergency, the Foodbank plays an important role in meeting the needs of those who are experiencing food insecurity, and Tyrod will always be a champion in the hearts of those he has touched with this special gift of a meal,” The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

The Tyrod Taylor Foundation focuses on children in Hampton who may live in “underserved” communities.

It’s not the first time Taylor’s foundation has provided for his hometown. At a Hampton Kroger grand opening, he had his own shopping spree and bought up a significant amount of food to stock the shelves at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

