Newport News Shipbuilding to start conducting temperature monitoring prior to entering shipyard

CVN 79 is under construction in Dry Dock 12 at Newport News Shipbuilding on June 26th 2019. (Kevin Romm/WAVY-TV)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding will begin conducting temperature monitoring for shipbuilders before entering the shipyard.

The latest news comes from NNS president Jennifer Boykin Saturday afternoon stating that shipbuilders “have a responsibility to each other” in hopes to minimize issues at entry.

The temperature monitoring, which will begin next week, is the latest addition to NNS’s efforts along with continuous cleaning, distribution of hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies, and the availability of face coverings to increase shipbuilders’ safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new guidelines follow the latest reports of three additional shipbuilders testing positive for COVID-19:

Employee, 1st Shift, Bldg. 4677/MOF (Bays 3 & 4), Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: April 21, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Platen 21, North Yard; last time at NNS: April 14, 2020

Employee, 1st Shift, Bldg. 4677/MOF (Bay 1), Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: April 17, 2020

As of April 25, a total of 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases at NNS have been reported. Boykin said 10 individuals have been medically cleared to return to work.

