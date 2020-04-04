Newport News Shipbuilding Saturday updates: Confirmed cases rise to 12, new changes to reporting structure

NEWPORT NEWS, Va, (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding reported 2 additional confirmed cases Saturday morning.

NNS President Jennifer Boykin announced the latest report on social media Saturday with the two additional cases confirmed from Friday, April 3.

That brings the total number of cases to 12:

South Yard : 0 reported cases

: 0 reported cases Mid-Yard: 4 reported cases

4 reported cases North Yard: 1 reported cases

1 reported cases Off-Yard Offices: 7 reported cases

Here’s a breakdown of the cases reported so far:

Friday, April 3

Employee, Bldg. 4558 (East), Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: April 2, 2020

Employee, Bldg. 600-2, Off-Yard Office (39th St. & Marshall Ave.); last time at NNS: March 23, 2020

Thursday, April 2

Employee, Bldg. 902-2, Off-Yard Office (2700 Huntington Ave.); last time at NNS: March 24, 2020

Wednesday, April 1

Contractor, Bldg. 600-2, Off-Yard Office (39th St. & Marshall Ave.); last time at NNS: March 26, 2020

Employee, CVN 73 (Space: 7-84-0-M), which is located in the North Yard; last time at NNS: March 30, 2020

Employee, Bldg. 4931-1, Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: March 30, 2020

Tuesday, March 31

Employee, Off-Yard Office (West Park Lane); last time at NNS: March 27, 2020

Monday, March 30

No new positive cases reported.

Sunday, March 29

No new positive cases reported.

Saturday, March 28

Employee, Bldg. 600-1, Off-Yard Office (39th St. and Marshall Ave.); last time at NNS: March 13, 2020

Friday, March 27

No new positive cases reported.

Thursday, March 26

Navy Personnel, Bldg. 4931-2/MOF Facility (Bay 1); Mid-Yard, last time at NNS: March 17, 2020

Wednesday, March 25

No new positive cases reported.

Tuesday, March 24

Government Civilian, Bldg. 2, Off-Yard Office, South Yard Area; last time at NNS: March 16, 2020

Monday, March 23

Employee, Bldg. 600-2, Off-Yard Office (39th St. and Marshall Ave.); last time at NNS: March 16, 2020

Employee, Bldg. 4931-1, Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: March 16, 2020

While the shipyard is continuing to stay open because its work is considered “mission essential,” it is changing some policies to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, the shipyard updated its liberal leave fact sheet and changed its policy on dock time. They are now allowing it for salaried employees.

Starting April 4, NNS is changing its reporting structure in accordance to the Department of Defense guidance regarding naval personnel and ships

Government civilians, Navy personnel and contractors will now be categorized a “non-NNS employed person.”

Cases at other sites where NNS employees work will be tracked by that local site and communicated through the local NNS leadership team.

Visit the links below for updated information:

Huntington Ingalls updates and extends ‘liberal leave’ policy for Newport News Shipbuilding and other divisions.

Liberal Leave Fact Sheet: Click HERE

Pay and Benefits Guidance (to include dock time): Click HERE

Follow-up on recent NNS coverage and daily Virginia coronavirus updates.

The shipyard provides updates on new cases every day before noon, including Saturdays and Sundays.

“Each new entry will include as much information as possible according to employee confidentiality laws and will indicate when it was posted or updated. Confidentiality laws prohibit us from disclosing the identities of any individuals,” according to NNS officials. “Any individual who has tested positive will be quarantined, and anyone believed to be at risk for exposure will be contacted and asked to self-quarantine.”