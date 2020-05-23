Newport News Shipbuilding not expanding temperature screenings to off-yard buildings

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding announced that they are not expanding temperature screenings to off-yard buildings.

President Jenifer Boykin delivered the news on social media Friday afternoon stating that shipbuilders are “doing the right thing and staying home if they’re sick.”

“Of the more than 250,000 temperature screenings conducted over three weeks, no one was ultimately turned away for having a fever.”

Boykin said that a “one size fits all” approach is not always effective in that Employees working in the shipyard and outside the gates have different risks and needs, requiring a tailored approach for protection against COVID-19.

“The risk of spreading the virus in our off-yard locations is inherently lower because opportunities to social distance are greater. Twenty-five percent of our employees work in off-yard buildings. Some moved to second shift while others are telecommuting or working flexible schedules.”

This comes after NNS reported another employee testing positive for the virus which brings the total to 53 at the shipyard since the start of the outbreak.

Additionally, Boykin said 32 individuals have been medically cleared to return to work.

Latest Posts