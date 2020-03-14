1  of  2
Newport News Shipbuilding implementing ‘liberal leave’ in response to COVID-19

Coronavirus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — In response to the coronavirus closures, Newport News Shipbuilding announced that they will implement a liberal leave policy.

The leave is designed to allow employees time to prepare and arrange any family care plans necessary.

The liberal leave begins with the third shift on Sunday, March 15 and continues through the second shift on Tuesday, March 17.

The shipyard is working to prepare work schedule adjustments and additional leave options in the event that this becomes long-term.

During liberal leave, company provided transportation and parking will resume as scheduled.

Employees that do not work directly at the shipyard are urged to follow health protocols respective to their offsite location and keep an open line of communications with the Human Resources/Labor Relations business partner.

