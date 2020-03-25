Newport News Shipbuilding announces third positive case of COVID-19

CVN 79 is under construction in Dry Dock 12 at Newport News Shipbuilding on June 26th 2019. (Kevin Romm/WAVY-TV)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding officials have announced a third confirmed positive case of coronavirus in one of the shipyard’s employees.

Shipyard President Jennifer Boykin announced the third positive case on Wednesday.

“As with the other cases, this individual self-reported, allowing for prompt notifications and increased cleaning to begin,” Boykin wrote on Facebook.

The announcement came just two days after shipyard officials announced the first and second cases of COVID-19 found in the shipyard’s workforce.

The shipyard will not release the name of the person due to privacy laws, but gave additional information on the employee:

•”The individual is a government civilian who works in Building 2, outside the gates in the South Yard area.

• The individual has not been on company property since March 16.

• The individual is actively recovering and remains in quarantine.

• Leadership is meeting with those who work near the individual or who came into close contact with the individual, and they are being advised to call their medical providers for additional guidance.

• NNS has been actively cleaning the entire shipyard, including Building 2, and we are increasing cleaning efforts in this building.”

“My commitment remains to communicate with you as we learn of new confirmed cases. To provide structure and standardize how and when we will report new cases, we have developed a new webpage where this information will be shared,” Boykin wrote.

Moving forward, new cases at the shipyard will be posted online once a day before noon. It will be updated on Saturdays and Sundays, as well.

