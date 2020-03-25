Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 7pm on FOX 43

Newport News Shipbuilding announces third positive case of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NN Shipbuiling

CVN 79 is under construction in Dry Dock 12 at Newport News Shipbuilding on June 26th 2019. (Kevin Romm/WAVY-TV)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding officials have announced a third confirmed positive case of coronavirus in one of the shipyard’s employees.

Shipyard President Jennifer Boykin announced the third positive case on Wednesday.

“As with the other cases, this individual self-reported, allowing for prompt notifications and increased cleaning to begin,” Boykin wrote on Facebook.

The announcement came just two days after shipyard officials announced the first and second cases of COVID-19 found in the shipyard’s workforce.

The shipyard will not release the name of the person due to privacy laws, but gave additional information on the employee:

•”The individual is a government civilian who works in Building 2, outside the gates in the South Yard area.
• The individual has not been on company property since March 16.
• The individual is actively recovering and remains in quarantine.
• Leadership is meeting with those who work near the individual or who came into close contact with the individual, and they are being advised to call their medical providers for additional guidance.
• NNS has been actively cleaning the entire shipyard, including Building 2, and we are increasing cleaning efforts in this building.”

“My commitment remains to communicate with you as we learn of new confirmed cases. To provide structure and standardize how and when we will report new cases, we have developed a new webpage where this information will be shared,” Boykin wrote.

Moving forward, new cases at the shipyard will be posted online once a day before noon. It will be updated on Saturdays and Sundays, as well.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories