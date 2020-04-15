Newport News Shipbuilding announces new shift schedule to increase social distancing efforts

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 22, 2017) A crane moves the lower stern into place on the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) at Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va. John F. Kennedy is the second Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier which is now 50 percent structurally complete. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) 170622-N-N2201-140 Join the conversation: http://www.navy.mil/viewGallery.asp http://www.facebook.com/USNavy http://www.twitter.com/USNavy http://navylive.dodlive.mil http://pinterest.com https://plus.google.com

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A new shift schedule was released Wednesday for Huntington Ingalls Industries shipbuilders in Newport News in light of recent coronavirus updates.

According to a release, the shipbuilding division will shift to the new schedule starting Monday, May 4. The new normal for workers will be either a 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. shift, or a 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. shift.

The changes aim to encourage social distancing among workers and give more time for cleaning busy areas.

Newport News Shipbuilding is currently reporting 23 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving shipyard workers as of April 15.

The changes will impact production workers and employees directly supporting production and providing waterfront support services.

Examples of those employees include those who work in waterfront engineering, production control, the clinic, and construction project and inspection departments.

“Because more than 70% of employees work on first shift, transitioning to two eight-hour shifts will balance the number of employees working at a time, enhancing social distancing efforts. The period between shifts will be used to clean high-traffic and high touch-point areas across the shipyard, meaning facilities will be cleaned twice every 24 hours while there are minimal personnel on site.”

Duane Bourne | HII Spokesperson

In addition to the shift change, the company is extending liberal leave until Monday, May 18. The combination of change comes just a few days after new recommendations were released by the company’s COVID-19 Crisis Action Group.

The group hopes the social distancing measures will reduce the risk of possible exposure to the virus. To minimize risk and slow the spread of the virus, shipyard leaders say they are also providing flexible work options, including telework.

“Change to our everyday life continues as our nation responds to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It is causing all of us to find new ways to safely accomplish our daily routines.”

Jennifer Boykin | President of Newport News Shipbuilding

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories