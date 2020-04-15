Newport News Shipbuilding announces new shift schedule to increase social distancing efforts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A new shift schedule was released Wednesday for Huntington Ingalls Industries shipbuilders in Newport News in light of recent coronavirus updates.
According to a release, the shipbuilding division will shift to the new schedule starting Monday, May 4. The new normal for workers will be either a 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. shift, or a 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. shift.
The changes aim to encourage social distancing among workers and give more time for cleaning busy areas.
Newport News Shipbuilding is currently reporting 23 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving shipyard workers as of April 15.
The changes will impact production workers and employees directly supporting production and providing waterfront support services.
Examples of those employees include those who work in waterfront engineering, production control, the clinic, and construction project and inspection departments.
“Because more than 70% of employees work on first shift, transitioning to two eight-hour shifts will balance the number of employees working at a time, enhancing social distancing efforts. The period between shifts will be used to clean high-traffic and high touch-point areas across the shipyard, meaning facilities will be cleaned twice every 24 hours while there are minimal personnel on site.”Duane Bourne | HII Spokesperson
In addition to the shift change, the company is extending liberal leave until Monday, May 18. The combination of change comes just a few days after new recommendations were released by the company’s COVID-19 Crisis Action Group.
The group hopes the social distancing measures will reduce the risk of possible exposure to the virus. To minimize risk and slow the spread of the virus, shipyard leaders say they are also providing flexible work options, including telework.
“Change to our everyday life continues as our nation responds to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It is causing all of us to find new ways to safely accomplish our daily routines.”Jennifer Boykin | President of Newport News Shipbuilding
