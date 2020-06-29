Newport News School Board member released from hospital after COVID-19 treatment

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News School Board member who was diagnosed with COVID-19, hospitalized, and sworn-in to office via video call from his hospital room, has finally been released from the hospital.

Eley, 36, told 10 On Your Side he was leaving the hospital Monday after being treated for COVID-19 and pneumonia.

His release comes just a few days after another big life moment: On Friday, Eley was sworn-in for his second term from his hospital room. He was re-elected to the position in May.

Colleagues and family, including Eley’s mother, watched online as he took the oath of office to represent the South district.

