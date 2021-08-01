Newport News Public Schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

A registered nurse gives James Mullen the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in New York. After months of coaxing people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with incentives like museum tickets and transit passes, New York City is sweetening the pot by offering $100 to any city resident who gets a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine at a city-run site, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools, in partnership with the City of Newport News and the Peninsula Health District, is set to host a COVID-19 clinic on Tuesday at Warwick High School.

The clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of Copeland Lane and Warwick Boulevard. Students ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, a parent or guardian must complete a consent form for each student.

Health officials encourage anyone who got their first dose during the student vaccine clinic on July 7 to register now for their second dose.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.