Newport News Public Schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools, in partnership with the City of Newport News and the Peninsula Health District, is set to host a COVID-19 clinic on Tuesday at Warwick High School.

The clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of Copeland Lane and Warwick Boulevard. Students ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, a parent or guardian must complete a consent form for each student.

Health officials encourage anyone who got their first dose during the student vaccine clinic on July 7 to register now for their second dose.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

