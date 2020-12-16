New York state’s progress during COVID-19 pandemic

6,097 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide

1,098 Patients in the ICU; 611 Intubated

Statewide Positivity Rate is 6.21%

95 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Yorkers can stop a shutdown, New Yorkers can save lives. It just depends on what we do and what we need to do is manage the hospitals, administer the vaccine and slow the spread,” Governor Cuomo said. “While we have been working with hospital systems to expand capacity, the first of the vaccine arrived and New York’s goal is to have the best vaccine program in the United States. It’s the most ambitious governmental operation that has been undertaken, period. We have been planning for the vaccine, now we’re implementing that plan and we’re ensuring New Yorkers can access the vaccine free of charge. New Yorkers always set the bar high and with what we went through in the spring, I want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to be the first state to kill this beast – so please, wear a mask, wash your hands and continue to socially distance.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 160,947

– 160,947 New Cases – 9,998

– 9,998 Percent Positive – 6.21 %

– 6.21 % Patient Hospitalization – 6,097 (+115)

– 6,097 (+115) Patients Newly Admitted – 823

– 823 Hospital Counties – 55

– 55 Number ICU – 1,098 (+33)

– 1,098 (+33) Number ICU with Intubation – 611 (+31)

– 611 (+31) Total Discharges – 92,735 (+599)

– 92,735 (+599) Deaths – 95

– 95 Total Deaths – 28,100

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg) Capital Region 306 0.03% 24% Central New York 362 0.05% 26% Finger Lakes 743 0.06% 26% Long Island 1013 0.04% 21% Mid-Hudson 722 0.03% 28% Mohawk Valley 190 0.04% 27% New York City 2000 0.02% 22% North Country 57 0.01% 45% Southern Tier 177 0.03% 40% Western New York 527 0.04% 25% Statewide 6097 0.03% 24%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 257 179 39% Central New York 290 189 33% Finger Lakes 398 277 38% Long Island 826 598 29% Mid-Hudson 725 409 46% Mohawk Valley 132 99 24% New York City 2410 1646 26% North Country 75 38 52% Southern Tier 127 77 34% Western New York 516 303 44% NYS TOTAL 5756 3815 33%

Yesterday, 160,947 test results were reported to New York State, and 6.21 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 5.89% 6.17% 6.23% Central New York 7.11% 6.97% 6.96% Finger Lakes 8.09% 8.17% 8.21% Long Island 5.70% 5.67% 5.85% Mid-Hudson 6.15% 6.15% 6.16% Mohawk Valley 8.08% 8.13% 8.11% New York City 4.04% 4.04% 4.14% North Country 4.12% 4.08% 4.39% Southern Tier 2.65% 2.23% 2.31% Western New York 6.92% 7.05% 6.70% Statewide 5.17% 5.12% 5.21%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Bronx 4.47% 4.41% 4.46% Brooklyn 4.04% 4.05% 4.20% Manhattan 2.63% 2.69% 2.77% Queens 4.62% 4.67% 4.77% Staten Island 5.64% 5.30% 5.30%

Of the 804,555 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 8,405 191 Allegany 1,451 24 Broome 6,692 91 Cattaraugus 1,868 51 Cayuga 1,697 68 Chautauqua 2,458 35 Chemung 3,848 45 Chenango 917 25 Clinton 731 19 Columbia 1,258 14 Cortland 1,561 22 Delaware 534 9 Dutchess 9,642 160 Erie 34,181 388 Essex 402 20 Franklin 485 9 Fulton 921 38 Genesee 1,721 48 Greene 914 20 Hamilton 73 3 Herkimer 1,279 41 Jefferson 1,121 36 Lewis 603 16 Livingston 1,206 38 Madison 1,684 63 Monroe 24,946 653 Montgomery 857 29 Nassau 72,904 782 Niagara 6,258 114 NYC 365,758 3,531 Oneida 8,368 197 Onondaga 16,054 332 Ontario 2,203 49 Orange 20,114 222 Orleans 923 19 Oswego 2,547 60 Otsego 941 26 Putnam 3,919 50 Rensselaer 2,789 77 Rockland 24,555 221 Saratoga 3,716 117 Schenectady 4,014 90 Schoharie 378 22 Schuyler 400 5 Seneca 509 3 St. Lawrence 1,409 37 Steuben 2,531 57 Suffolk 77,681 1,056 Sullivan 2,510 27 Tioga 1,407 18 Tompkins 1,637 24 Ulster 4,547 62 Warren 775 11 Washington 606 9 Wayne 1,790 47 Westchester 60,540 549 Wyoming 939 25 Yates 378 3

Yesterday, 95 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 28,100. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: