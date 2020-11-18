New VHHA partnership will allow Bluetooth-based COVID-19 contact tracing in real-time

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) and their Shared Services Corporation has partnered with Contact Harald to enhance contact tracing in healthcare settings and other work settings during the coronavirus pandemic.

VHHA says partnering with Contact Harald, a company providing Bluetooth technology contact tracing, will allow employers to quickly find team members who came into contact with COVID-19 positive person.

Officials with Contact Harald say their database can help trace potential exposures as far back as 20 days and inform people when they should self-quarantine.

The tracer is built on a Bluetooth platform with a sensor that rests inside a credit card-sized device worn on a lanyard.

The Bluetooth Proximity Tracking Card only records card-to-card proximity (via timestamp). There is no need for users to download an app, connect the device to their phone, a WiFi network, or to sync the devices to existing IT systems or charge them. Contact Harald says this help protect user privacy.

The system is also compliant with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ( HIPPA) standards.

