New site launched by VDH makes COVID-19 updates more interactive, personalized

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health launched a new site on Monday to help the public stay updated on the coronavirus.

“COVID-19 and You” is designed to help Virginians stay better informed with what’s going on surrounding the coronavirus in Virginia.

It covers topics like testing, prevention, travel and the coronavirus in the workplace. Officials hope the website can cultivate a more personalized and interactive way for visitors to learn.

Users are able to click through a list of topics that are based on information people most frequently search for. Those links go to pages that have graphics and photos, shorter blocks of text, and larger text.

Some links direct users to other websites, primarily the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

“Covid-19 & You allows the public an innovative way of accessing information by customizing the experience through channels. It addresses frequently asked questions regarding health concerns and issues. It offers an interactive way to disseminate information and create transparency and awareness for the public.” Suresh Soundararajan | VDH chief information officer

