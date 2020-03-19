Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5:30pm

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on prior to the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGHP) – New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reports.

Payton is the first person in the NFL known to have tested positive for the virus.

Payton told ESPN he didn’t feel well on Sunday, took the test on Monday and received the results Thursday.

He said he is resting at home but said although he is fatigued, he does not have a fever or cough.

He encouraged others to heed government officials’ warnings about the virus.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories