New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS (WGHP) – New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reports.
Payton is the first person in the NFL known to have tested positive for the virus.
Payton told ESPN he didn’t feel well on Sunday, took the test on Monday and received the results Thursday.
He said he is resting at home but said although he is fatigued, he does not have a fever or cough.
He encouraged others to heed government officials’ warnings about the virus.
