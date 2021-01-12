New Kent delays return to in-person learning for next cohort

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The third cohort of New Kent County Schools students were scheduled to begin in-person learning on Jan. 19. Following a close school board decision on Monday night, the cohort will return on Feb. 2 instead.

New Kent’s Cohort 3 is comprised of the district’s second and third grade students.

The school district made their decision after evaluating health metrics for the county and region as well staffing changes, student choices and how the virus has spread at school buildings so far.

Since staff members returned to school buildings in August, 151 have needed to quarantine and 18 have tested positive for COVID-19. There have also been 23 student cases of COVID-19 and 123 students who have needed to quarantine since the first day of school on Sept. 8.

The first cohort to begin participating in face-to-face learning during the fall was students of all ages with Individualized Education Plans and adapted curriculums. The next group to return was kindergarten and first grade studennts.

Dates have not been set for the return of students in fourth grade and above.