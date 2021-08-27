New dates added for Military Circle Mall vaccine, testing clinics; Aug. 31 – Sept. 2

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Health officials announced new dates for vaccines and COVID-19 tests at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. There is no cost to receive the shots or a test.

The two clinics will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“While the MCM saw anywhere between 69-197 patients in July, this past Tuesday (8/24) there were 353 individuals presenting for vaccinations, and 334 on Thursday (8/26),” notes Dr. Parham Jaberi, Acting Health Director for Norfolk and Virginia Beach Health Department.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

The clinics are scheduled for the following dates and times:

August 31 | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – REGISTER

September 2 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – REGISTER

Masks are required for everyone attending the clinic.

The testing clinic is scheduled for:

September 1 | 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing is available for ages 3 and up, but minors must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

For more information, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745.