New dates added for Military Circle Mall vaccine clinic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Health officials announced new dates for vaccines at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. There is no cost to receive the shots.
The two clinics will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.
Date Time
July 6 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Register for the Pizer vaccine
- Register for the Moderna vaccine
- Register for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
July 8 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Register for the Pizer vaccine
- Register for the Moderna vaccine
- Register for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.
For more information, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745.