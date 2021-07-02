New dates added for Military Circle Mall vaccine clinic

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. – The campaign to immunize America’s 17 million adolescents aged 12-to-15 kicked off in full force on May 13. The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles is working to overcome vaccine hesitancy and expand access in high risk communities with community vaccine clinics in the area. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Health officials announced new dates for vaccines at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. There is no cost to receive the shots.

The two clinics will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

Date Time

July 6 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

July 8 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

For more information, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745.