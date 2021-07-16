New dates added for Military Circle Mall vaccine clinic; July 20 & 22

An employee of the beverage maker Suntory receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot at their office building as the company began its workplace vaccination Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tokyo. Thousands of Japanese companies began distributing COVID-19 vaccines to workers and their families Monday in an employer-led drive reaching more than 13 million people that aims to rev up the nation’s slow vaccine rollout. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Health officials announced new dates for vaccines at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. There is no cost to receive the shots.

The two clinics will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

The clinics are scheduled for the following dates and times:

July 20 | 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, – REGISTER

July 22 | 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – REGISTER

“In Virginia, only 1% of all COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths between late January and June of 2021 have occurred in fully vaccinated individuals whereas 99% of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have occurred in non-fully vaccinated individuals,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, Acting Health Director for the Norfolk and Virginia Beach Health Departments.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

For more information, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745.