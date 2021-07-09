New dates added for Military Circle Mall vaccine clinic; July 13 & 15

A health worker prepares to administer a jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive for people ages 30 to 39 in Mexico City, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Health officials announced new dates for vaccines at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. There is no cost to receive the shots.

The two clinics will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

The clinics are scheduled for the following dates and times:

July 13 | 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, – REGISTER

July 15 | 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – REGISTER

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

For more information, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745.