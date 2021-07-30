New dates added for Military Circle Mall vaccine clinic; August 3 & 5

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Health officials announced new dates for vaccines at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. There is no cost to receive the shots.

The two clinics will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“All members of the community, 12 years of age and above, should become fully vaccinated as soon as possible. Those delaying vaccinations are putting themselves, and potentially those around them at risk,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, Acting Health Director for the Norfolk and Virginia Beach Health Departments.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

The clinics are scheduled for the following dates and times:

August 3 | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – REGISTER

August 5 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

REGISTER for the Pfizer shot

for the Pfizer shot REGISTER for the Johnson & Johnson shot

for the Johnson & Johnson shot REGISTER for the Moderna shot

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

For more information, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745.