New dates added for Military Circle Mall vaccine clinic; August 24 & 26

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Health officials announced new dates for vaccines at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. There is no cost to receive the shots.

The two clinics will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

In addition, there will be a COVID-19 testing site at Military Circle Mall from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on August 25. No pre-registration is required.

“It is critical for all community members eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations to receive the vaccine as soon as possible,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, Acting Health Director for Norfolk and Virginia Beach Health Department.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

The clinics are scheduled for the following dates and times:

August 24 | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – REGISTER

August 26 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – REGISTER

Masks are required for everyone attending the clinic.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

For more information, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745.