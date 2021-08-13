New dates added for Military Circle Mall vaccine clinic; August 17 & 19

Coronavirus

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Health officials announced new dates for vaccines at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. There is no cost to receive the shots.

The two clinics will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“The number of COVID cases in Hampton Roads has been sharply increasing over the last several weeks.
The number of patients being hospitalized is likewise increasing,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, Acting
Health Director for the Norfolk and Virginia Beach Health Departments. “Models project that this surge will continue into September. It is absolutely critical for our community members to be vaccinated as soon as possible to slow down the spread of COVID-19, including cases due to the Delta variant.”

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

The clinics are scheduled for the following dates and times:

August 17 | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – REGISTER

August 19 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – REGISTER

Masks are required for everyone attending the clinic.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

For more information, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745.

