New dates added for Military Circle Mall vaccine clinic; August 10 & 12

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Health officials announced new dates for vaccines at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. There is no cost to receive the shots.

The two clinics will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“Getting vaccinated remains the most important step in protecting yourself and others. In Virginia, vaccine breakthrough infections still represent a very small percentage of cases. At this time, the large majority of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 have occurred in unvaccinated individuals” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, Acting Health Director for the Norfolk and Virginia Beach Health Departments.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

The clinics are scheduled for the following dates and times:

August 10 | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – REGISTER

August 12 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – REGISTER

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

For more information, contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745.